Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed Paralympics' table tennis player Bhavina Patel's Silver win as 'Historic' and congratulated the champion for raising 'the honor of the country'. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also expressed his happiness over Bhavina's win and added that she has become 'the first Indian woman to do so in Para TT!' Both the leaders highlighted that the win became additionally special as it came on 'National Sports Day'.

"India's daughter has once again created history. Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel, who raised the honor of the country by winning the silver medal in the Paralympics. And every Indian is happy about this historic achievement especially on the day of National Sports Day. Bhavina, the whole country is proud of you," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah in Hindi.

भारत की बेटी ने एक बार फिर इतिहास रचा है।#Paralympics में सिल्वर मेडल जीतकर देश का मान बढ़ाने वाली भाविना पटेल को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



और विशेषकर राष्ट्रीय खेल दिवस के दिन मिली इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि पर हर भारतीय हर्षित है।



भाविना, पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2021

Anurag Thakur wrote about the 'amazing' start to the games with the first Silver medal clinched by Bhavina Patel in table tennis.

India wakes up to a Silver medal on the occasion of National Sports Day!



Bhavina wins #IND 1st Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics !



An amazing start to the Paralympics!@Bhavina59068010 clinched the Silver🥈becoming the first Indian woman to do so in Para TT!#Praise4Para — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel creates History with Silver win

Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel brought home a silver medal after losing out to China's Zhou Ying in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles Class 4 category final. Both the contestants were evenly matched when the game started but it was Zhou Ying who marched ahead and even though Patel did make a comeback towards the end, it was too late as the Chinese paddler won the first game 1-0 with an 11-7 margin. Nonetheless. Bhavina looked to keep her hopes alive with a dominant performance in the second game where she went down 5-11 which meant that she had to win the third game in order to keep her gold medal dreams alive. The star Indian paddler looked to dominate but Ying clinched the gold medal with a 3-0 scoreline.

Bhavina Patel's road to glory

It all started on Friday when Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel became the first Indian to enter the semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with a dominating win over World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. With the win in the quarter-final, the table tennis player also ensured India its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Patel continued her outstanding run on Saturday during her semis clash against China's Miao Zhang where she came out on top with a 3-2 win to qualify for the gold medal match.