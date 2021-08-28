Bhavina Patel's Coach Confident Of Bagging Medal For India At Tokyo Paralympics Finals

Bhavina Patel got the better of China's Miao Zhang 3-2 in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Class 4 category of the table tennis women's singles semi-finals on Saturday, and by this win, she has made it to the gold medal match. In an interview with Republic TV, Bhavina's coach cum husband Nikul Patel spoke about her insane level of confidence going into the mega event and the confidence she has shown during her matches.

Asked about what challenges Bhavina faced and how she conquered them, Nikul said, "The atmosphere was a challenge, everyone was happy to see India in the final, they proved it to everyone. The head here also told me that they see China and Korea in the finals every time but it is good to see some other country. She (Bhavina) played really well, so well in fact that I'm at a loss for words."

Message for future generations

Nikul was then asked if he has a message for the youth that aspires to be athletes; he responded by saying, "Believe in yourself and always work hard. Nothing is impossible for anybody because if a 90% disabled person can make it all the way here in her first Paralympics ever then any person can do anything in their life."

Nikul then spoke about the strict regime that Bhavina followed and how everything had to be spot on. "Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, except for practice, she has not stepped out of the house. We have also got a lot of support from where she currently works as they gave her eight months off with pay. With great difficulty these Paralympics are being held so extra efforts were put into her diet, going out of the house, practice, and sleep was scheduled in a way to make sure it was all perfect. She was also so confident that this time when we were leaving from Ahemdabad you could see it on her face that this time India will get a medal in Table Tennis," said Nikul.

'COVID-19 was not a hurdle but a blessing in disguise'

He also said that while many athletes did face challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, they did not. Nikul noted, "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic we did not face many issues in terms of practice as we had already prepared with a separate room booked with a table. And throughout the pandemic, she did not miss a single day of practice. So it was a very big benefit as when everyone was at home we stayed in and practised extra."

'Bhavina is not nervous; everyone else around her is'

He also spoke about the final, which is insight, and what are the nerves like in their camp, saying, "Honestly, we are the ones who are nervous not her, she does not show any nervousness at all. If you see her you will see how calm she is, during the match she was so calm even though she was up against the world number 3 player who has played five Paralympics and she looked to be under more pressure but Bhavina had no pressure at all."

Nikul was then asked how Bhavina is so focused and disciplined, to which he responded by saying, "Ever since she started meditation and yoga her mental strongness has increased manyfold. She is calm in the most stressful of situations and it can be seen in the last three matches that she has played. When we left from India she was confident that she will do something that will make the whole country proud."

Image Credits: Republic TV