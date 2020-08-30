'Big Moment For Indian Chess': Viswanathan Anand Delighted Post Chess Olympiad 2020 Win

Moments after clinching gold at the Chess Olympiad 2020, Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand expressed that the win is a 'big moment' for India going forward. Anand remarked that the change in format this year helped Team India and that he was really 'gutted' after he finished his game. Team India were crowned joint winners of the Chess Olympiad 2020 along with Russia owing to connection error in server.

Joining Republic TV moments after the win, Anand said, "It was the most unusual day. Just so many things going through our head. I was really gutted when I finished my game and then I saw these two positions - Nihal & Divya. Divya looked promising and Nihal hadn't managed to salvage his position and I was hopeful for the rest of the match. In the end, FIDE's position was fair. Gold medal is obviously such a fantastic feeling."

"This is our first ever Olympiad gold medal and the nice thing is, the format was very nice for India. This time what they had was two men, two women and two juniors. I think it worked quite well for us as India has quite Chess depth. This would be a big moment for Indian chess going forward," he added.

Team India clinch gold

In a dramatic finish at the 2020 Chess Olympiad, India have been crowned as joint gold medal winners along with Russia on Sunday. Taking the final to the very last breath, two Indian players were declared to have lost on time in the final round. However, both the players had faced a connectivity issue, as a result of an internet connection. Following the complaint lodged by the Indian side, the International Chess Federation declared India and Russia as joint winners of the gold. The federation has informed that it will release a statement pertaining to the matter soon.

Owing to the pandemic, this was the first time in history that the Chess Olympiad was conducted virtually. Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lose connection with the server and lose on time, with the latter being in a more dominating position before the connectivity issue. However, the Indian contingent rushed to lodge an appeal after the loss. FIDE immediately informed that it would investigate the matter before announcing the result. After about an hour of the result, FIDE announced that FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich had made a decision to give gold medals of to both teams.

Team India at Chess Olympiad 2020

The Indian squad at the Chess Olympiad 2020 included Vishwanathan Anand, Vidit Santosh Gujarati (captain), P. Harikrishna, Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni, Nihal Sarin, Divya Deshmukh, R. Praggnanandha, Vantika Agrawal, R. Vaishali and Arvindh Chithambaram.