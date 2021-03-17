Bill Belichick LeBron James: Lakers Star ABUSES Over Patriots Coach's Free Agency Moves

As the NFL's new year is set to begin on Wednesday (Thursday IST), teams are looking to finalize deals for the upcoming season. This includes the New England Patriots, who seem to be taking complete advantage of the league's tampering time. Over the past few days, the team has made multiple roster decisions – which have resulted in people questioning their NFL free agency moves. And the Bill Belichick LeBron James story has certainly grabbed headlines recently.

Bill Belichick LeBron James: Lakers star reacts to the Patriots coach's spending spree

According to James, coach Belichick has gotten him all "F'd up". James' tweet is clearly a response to the team's decisions over the past few days, where they have reportedly spent $273 million for the NFL free agency options they finalised. Fans responded to James' tweet, many agreeing with the four-time NBA champion who has often spoken about NFL and the game's he watches.

LeBron James Twitter shock: Fans react to King James' Belichick comment

Patriots coach Bill Belichick meme

The Patriots chose to address the LeBron James Twitter comment with a Bill Belichick meme of their own. They shared a photo of the Patriots coach with his dog Nike from the NFL Draft, which had been a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL Draft feed had come to Belichick's Nantucket home, where Nike was alone in front of the computers.

Till now, the Patriots have agreed to a deal with tight end Jonnu Smith, pass-rusher Matthew Judon, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive back Jalen Mills, defensive tackle Henry Anderson, and tight end Hunter Henry. The team is looking to build a strong roster, not having made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 last season. Reports add that they have apparently spent more money than any other time in the team's history.

Last week, they also re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal. While Newton was their starter in 2020, they might need a better alternative for a quarterback. As per reports, the team is still looking for a QB.

