Bill Belichick Meme: Patriots Coach Attracts Attention After Hunter Henry Deal

Bill Belichick is going on a spending spree as the New England Patriots look to recover from their difficult last season. The Patriots ended with a 7–9 season missing out on the playoffs, while former quarterback Tom Brady defied odds to win the Super Bowl again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now Belichick, who was criticised for letting Brady go, is looking to bury last season's ghosts and has made some eye-catching moves in NFL free agency.

Since the NFL free agency window opened, the New England Patriots have agreed on deals totalling a whopping $232million. Bill Belichick has signed or re-signed nine players with the latest of them being Hunter Henry. The Patriots arrived into the offseason with $69 million available in salary cap space, the second-highest in the league and deviated from Bill Belichick's usual policy of taking a back seat in the hope of picking up some bargains later in the offseason. The Hunter Henry contract follows the signings of tight end Jonnu Smith and outside linebacker Matt Judon to four-year deals worth $50 million and $56 million respectively.

Hunter meanwhile will sign a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The former San Diego Chargers star's $12.3 million average salary makes him the third-highest paid tight end in the league, behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce. The Patriots owned the worst TE room in the NFL last season and Belichick has quickly turned that around within 24 hours of free agency, conjuring memories of the New England pairing of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in the 2010 NFL draft.

While Henry and Smith do not boast of qualities as the aforementioned duo, they are perfect complements for each other. New England had the fewest receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns among tight ends during the 2020 campaign. While Cam Newton bore the brunt of criticism for last season's poor offensive showing, Belichick has tried to add more playmakers to improve in their disappointing season. The spending spree has caught many off guard, and Belichick is officially a meme on Twitter. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach was trending on Twitter, with Patriots, LeBron James and Julian Edelman all joining in on the Bill Belichick meme fest. Here's the best of Bill Belichick memes on Twitter:

Tom Brady: *wins Super Bowl with Bucs*



Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/KMfSMnvLcX — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) March 15, 2021

Bill Belichick rnpic.twitter.com/2GjPK1YH8w — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 16, 2021

Bill Belichick on day one of free agency ðŸ’µðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/5I0a9Oz69y — Jake Hefner (@JakeTHefner) March 15, 2021

Bill Belichick after one bad season pic.twitter.com/lUFvjqIsFT — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 16, 2021

Bill Belichick in free agency pic.twitter.com/VANllznMni — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 16, 2021

When Brady see Belichick signing every free agent pic.twitter.com/z7TM3BLvCU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 16, 2021

(Image Courtesy: AP)