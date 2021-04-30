Bill Belichick Net Worth, Salary, Patriots Career And Picking Mac Jones In 2021 NFL Draft

Earlier on Thursday, Bill Belichick made history with the New England Patriots when he raked in quarterback Mac Jones as the team's 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots head coach had previously never drafted a QB in the first round since arriving in New England in 2000. Of course, Belichick had Tom Brady as his starter for 19 of those seasons after Drew Bledsoe was injured, but Brady was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Here is more on the Bill Belichick net worth, the Bill Belichick Tom Brady story and the number of Bill Belichick Super Bowl rings -

Belichick on picking Mac Jones, confirming Cam Newton as starter for Patriots

Mac Jones became the first quarterback drafted by New England in the first round since 1993. However, before taking questions about the pick of Jones, Belichick made it clear that Cam Newton will remain the starter for the Patriots. He added, though, that Jones and Jarrett Stidham will get a chance to compete when they are ready.

Mac Jones becomes the 11th player Bill Belichick has drafted that played under Nick Saban in college, extending the record for the most players taken by a pro-college coach combo in the Common Draft era. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

While speaking to reporters on Thursday he said, "Mac was available at our pick, and he was a guy we spent a lot of time with. Felt like that was the best pick at that time for us. We look forward to working with him. He’s a smart kid." Belichick then added, “Cam’s our quarterback. Whatever time Jarrett or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, we’ll see how that goes. But right now for Mac, he’s just got a lot of learning in front of him. I know he’s very anxious to get going and get started on it."

Mac Jones to the Patriots. Absolute perfect fit. First quarterback Bill Belichick has ever taken in the first round as a head coach. Pretty amazing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 30, 2021

Bill Belichick coaching career and honours: Bill Belichick Super Bowl rings

Belichick got his start in 1975 when he took a job as the head coach of the Baltimore Colts. By the 1980s, he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and touted as one of the brightest minds in the game. After a rocky stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s, the New England Patriots hired Bill in 2000. He's guided the franchise to 6 Super Bowl victories ever since, with the Bill Belichick Tom Brady partnership being the most important one.

Bill Belichick net worth details: Bill Belichick salary

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Bill Belichick is worth an estimate $60 million. The Bill Belichick salary is whopping $12 million per year as head coach of the Patriots, according to ProFootballTalk. Reports claim that Belichick is the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

