Bills Vs Patriots Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, H2h Record, NFL 2020 Live

The Buffalo Bills (BUF) will go up against the New England Patriots (NEP) in the upcoming game of the NFL 2020. The game will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The BUF vs NEP live streaming is scheduled to begin at 6:45 AM IST on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Here is our Bills vs Patriots prediction, information on how to watch Bills vs Patriots live in India and where to catch Bills vs Patriots live scores.

NFL 2020 standings: Bills vs Patriots prediction and preview

The Buffalo Bills are currently leading the NFL American Football Conference (East) standings. Devin Singletary and team have played 14 games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing only three. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with a win-loss record of 6-8.

Bills vs Patriots live stream: Bills vs Patriots team news

The New England Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills without Jordan Thomas. Thomas is out due to non-injury reasons, but his absence could be a boon for the Patriots on Monday night’s game. The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, will enter the stadium without Reggie Gilliam, who has a problem with his knee and hamstring.

Patriots Saturday injury report & #BUFvsNE game statuses: https://t.co/hTHIUemUoy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2020

NFL News: BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our BUF vs NEP Dream11 prediction is that the New England Patriots will come out on top in this contest.

NFL News: Bills vs Patriots head to head record

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots have collided 121 times in the past (including 1 postseason game), with the Patriots winning 76 games and the Buffalo Bills winning 44 games (one tie). They last faced each other in January 2020, where the Bills came out on top (21-24).

Bills vs Patriots live stream: How to watch Bills vs Patriots live in the US

Viewers in the US can watch the NFL live game on FOX. Fans can also catch the Bills vs Patriots live stream on the CBS Sports App and keep the live track of the game by following the team’s social media handles.

Date and time (as per US timings): Monday, December 28 at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15 PM PT

Date and time (as per Indian timings): Tuesday, December 29 at 6:45 AM IST

Venue: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

NFL live stream: Bills vs Patriots probable playing 11

NFL live stream Buffalo Bills probable playing 11

Josh Allen, Taiwan Jones, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Andre Roberts, Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox, Josh Norman, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde

NFL live stream: New England Patriots probable playing 11

Cam Newton, James White, Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Matthew Slater, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Dalton Keene, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips

