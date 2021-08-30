Bishwamitra Chongtham And Vishal Win Gold Medals At Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Indian youth boxer Bishwamitra Chongtham won the gold medal in the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday as the Indian contingent continued to dominate at the event. Chongtham beat Uzbekistan's Kuziboev Ahmadjon 4-1 in the 51kg final after a very hard-fought match. Vishal also claimed a gold medal in the 80kg final where he defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Akmatov Sanzhar in a dominating performance where he hardly gave any space to his opponent and picked up an easy 5-0 win.

Chongtham was the favourite going into the final and he lived up to it with some superb defensive technique and exquisite footwork which saw both the boxers trade some heavy blows. But the Indian kept his calm and landed some crucial punches before clinching the title. Vishal on the other hand started aggressively and gave no chance to his opponent to score any points.

Elsewhere at the event, Vishvanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Jaydeep Rawat ended up with silver medals after losing their respective bouts. Vishvanth, in the 48kg category suffered a unanimous defeat to the reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan. Vanshaj lost to the Youth World Championships silver medallist Yernur Suyunbay of Kazakhstan. Jaydeep lost his bout after an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) against Uzbek boxer Abdullaev Alokhon.

Later on Monday, the following Indian boxers will be in action, Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg). Simran Verma (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg). Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg). Khushi (75kg) and Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (81kg) will fight for gold in the women’s category.

India at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships 2021

Four Indian boxers won gold medals in the Asian junior boxing championships in Dubai on Sunday, writing their names in the history books. In the final of the competition held last night, Indian boxers Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Bharat Joon (+81kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), and Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg) all won gold medals for their country. Muskan (46kg), another Indian, received a silver medal in a close bout with Uzbekistan's Ganieva Gulsevar. Gaurav Saini (70kg) also had to settle for a silver medal after losing his last match to Uzbekistan's Boltaev Shavkatjon.

Rohit Chamoli and Bharat Joon got better of their opponents as they beat Mongolia's Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya and Kazakhstan's Yerdos Sharipbek respectively. Both Rohit and Bharat had advanced to the final after registering unanimous victories in their respective bouts. India has already won six bronze medals in the competition courtesy of Devika Ghorpade (girls 50kg), Aarzoo (girls 54kg), Supriya Rawat (girls 66kg), Ashish (boys 54kg), Anshul (boys 57kg), and Ankush (boys 66kg).

