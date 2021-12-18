BJP MP Censured For Slapping Wrestler On Stage; Netizens Call It 'arrogance Of Power'

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made headlines on Saturday for his shocking behaviour towards a young wrestler during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship in Ranchi. In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the Kaiserganj MP was seen slapping an overage wrestler on stage after he insisted on participating in the championship.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was attending the competition as chief guest, lost his temper after the wrestler forced himself on the stage despite being asked not to. The incident took place during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship at Ranchi's Shaheed Fanpat Rai Indoor Stadium.

The wrestler, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly stopped from partaking in the competition as he was above the 15 year age limit. When the BJP MP arrived on the stage, the wrestler began to argue with him and refused to get off the stage. The WFI then-president lost his cool and smacked him.

Many wrestlers from other states including UP expressed strong protests and demanded an apology from the WFI president. However, Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh and other members in attendance rushed to the stage and pacified Singh.

Netizens slam 'arrogant' BJP MP for slapping wrestler

The video however evoked a strong response from netizens who said that the MP's behaviour was uncalled for. Many Twitter users called out the leader for his 'arrogance of power.' One user wrote, "Can public servants manhandle a common man? What kind of message is the BJP sending to the country?"

Indian wrestling association chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slaps a young wrestler. The young wrestler should have behaved with this thug politician the same way he behaved with him. These idiots are high on arrogance of power. https://t.co/RwbPhzn43C — Syed Hassan Kazim سید حسن کاظم (@kazimtweets) December 18, 2021

Can a public servant (BJP MP) manhandle the common man? What message the BJP is sending to the country? pic.twitter.com/EwQ4LR1FAE — Gururaj Anjan (@Anjan94150697) December 18, 2021

This is the behaviour of @narendramodi’s party towards sportsmen. @BJP4UP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh @sharan_mp beats a young wrestling champ on stage in Ranchi.



I wish, in all fairness, the wrestler returned the honour in kind!



Courtesy: @govindtimes pic.twitter.com/BKIaPG7WM0 — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) December 18, 2021

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Indian Wrestling Association and BJP MP from UP, slapped a young wrestler on the stage. The wrestler whom he slapped came to participate in the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship. — Subhajit Das (@subhojitmac77) December 18, 2021

Image: Republic