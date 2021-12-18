Last Updated:

BJP MP Censured For Slapping Wrestler On Stage; Netizens Call It 'arrogance Of Power'

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was attending the championship as chief guest, lost his temper after the wrestler forced himself on the stage despite warning

Written By
Gloria Methri
Wrestling Federation Of India

Image: Republic


Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made headlines on Saturday for his shocking behaviour towards a young wrestler during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship in Ranchi. In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the Kaiserganj MP was seen slapping an overage wrestler on stage after he insisted on participating in the championship.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was attending the competition as chief guest, lost his temper after the wrestler forced himself on the stage despite being asked not to. The incident took place during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship at Ranchi's Shaheed Fanpat Rai Indoor Stadium.

The wrestler, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly stopped from partaking in the competition as he was above the 15 year age limit. When the BJP MP arrived on the stage, the wrestler began to argue with him and refused to get off the stage. The WFI then-president lost his cool and smacked him.

READ | Wrestling Federation of India president loses cool, slaps wrestler on stage | Watch

Many wrestlers from other states including UP expressed strong protests and demanded an apology from the WFI president. However, Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh and other members in attendance rushed to the stage and pacified Singh.  

READ | Delhi court grants custody parole to wrestler in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

Netizens slam 'arrogant' BJP MP for slapping wrestler

The video however evoked a strong response from netizens who said that the MP's behaviour was uncalled for. Many Twitter users called out the leader for his 'arrogance of power.' One user wrote, "Can public servants manhandle a common man? What kind of message is the BJP sending to the country?"

READ | BJP plans PM Modi's biggest UP rally in Lucknow in January 2022; 10 lakh people to attend

Image: Republic

READ | Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Income tax raid on Rajeev Rai, asks 'Why before UP polls?'
Tags: Wrestling Federation Of India, BJP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com