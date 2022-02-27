Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Black Belt Vladimir Putin Loses Honorary Status Of International Judo Federation

Vladimir Putin, who is known for his incredible judo skills and has a black belt to his name, was awarded the honorary status by the IJF back in 2008. 

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
International Judo Federation, Vladimir Putin, Judo, Russia Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin suspended, Russia Ukraine conflict, Vladimir Putin loses honor

Image: AP


The International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin's status as 'Honorary President and Ambassador' in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The federation, in its official statement, said the decision has been made in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Putin, who is known for his incredible judo skills and has a black belt to his name, was awarded the honorary status by the IJF back in 2008. 

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the International Judo Federation said in its statement. 

The decision comes days after Russia announced the military operation in Ukraine, launching an attack through the land, air, and sea. Russian Army invaded Ukraine on Thursday and has since then targetted hundreds of military installations across major cities in the country. According to reports, more than 600 civilians have been killed in the conflict so far, while thousands of people remain injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law and has urged people to take up arms against the invading army. 

Image: AP

READ | Ashton Kutcher extends support to wife Mila Kunis' home nation Ukraine amid Russia war
READ | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively extend support to Ukrainian refugees; to donate USD 1 million
READ | Ukraine claims it shot down cruise missile fired at Kyiv from Belarusian Tu-22 bomber
READ | Ukraine invites foreigners to defend country against Russia; 'Will defeat Putin together'
Tags: International Judo Federation, Vladimir Putin, Judo
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND