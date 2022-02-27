The International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin's status as 'Honorary President and Ambassador' in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The federation, in its official statement, said the decision has been made in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Putin, who is known for his incredible judo skills and has a black belt to his name, was awarded the honorary status by the IJF back in 2008.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the International Judo Federation said in its statement.

The decision comes days after Russia announced the military operation in Ukraine, launching an attack through the land, air, and sea. Russian Army invaded Ukraine on Thursday and has since then targetted hundreds of military installations across major cities in the country. According to reports, more than 600 civilians have been killed in the conflict so far, while thousands of people remain injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law and has urged people to take up arms against the invading army.

Image: AP