Bleeding NFL Star Tom Brady Handed Career's First Penalty For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost pulled off a victory against Los Angeles Rams thanks to Tom Brady's late-game magic however the team came up short. The loss meant Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to be NFL's first repeat Super Bowl champion in almost two decades ended. The Buccaneers lost the game 27-30 in the Divisional Round playoff which was played at Raymond James Stadium. The game also witnessed the referee handing Tom Brady unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tom Brady unsportsmanlike conduct during NFL match

Tom Brady was penalised for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career. The incident was witnessed during the second quarter when Tom Brady was hit by Rams linebacker Von Miller just as he released a pass. Miller appeared to have hit the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the middle of his chest leaving him with a bloody lip. Following Tom Brady bloody lip, referee Shawn Hochuli faced the heat as he was at the receiving end of Tom Brady's ire. However, instead of a penalty on the Rams, Hochuli flagged Brady.

According to USA Today referee Hochuli via a pool report after the game spoke about the incident stating, "He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer."

Brady and the Bucs in the first half, fell behind the Rams 20-3 at the break and 27-3 early in the third quarter but the Buccaneers quarterback worked his late-game magic, rallied Tampa Bay to tie the game 27-27 in the final minute. However, the end was a heartbreaking one as the Rams managed to win the game on Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time expired.

