Blue Jays Avoid A Sweep By Blanking The Padres 4-0 On Home Runs From Kirk And Guerrero

Chris Bassitt combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the San Diego Padres 4-0 on Thursday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk homered for Toronto, which managed just one run in the first two games of the series. Kirk went 3 for 3, and Whit Merrifield and Jordan Luplow each had two hits.

“Every win matters,” Bassitt said. “The division that we’re in is the best division in baseball, so you’re excited about any win.”

Toronto began the day in third in the AL East, five games behind Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The Rays and Orioles were set to meet in Florida on Thursday night.

While Bassitt said he doesn’t keep track of his team’s position in the standings, Guerrero confessed he can’t resist checking.

“I’m always on top of that,” Guerrero said through a translator. “Since the first game of the season, I’m looking at the standings, where we are in our division. We were far behind. Now, little by little, we’re getting closer.”

San Diego was blanked for the eighth time. It was trying for its first road sweep of the season.

“It would have been a big win for us today,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We had some opportunities, we had some situational at-bats that could have impacted the game.”

Guerrero’s solo shot off Luis García in the seventh inning gave Toronto a 2-0 lead. It was Guerrero’s 15th homer of the season, and Toronto’s first extra-base hit of the series.

“Really impressive at-bat there going opposite field against a guy with a pretty good sinker,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

The 370-foot drive to right was Guerrero’s second homer since winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Seattle. He also connected against Arizona in his first plate appearance following the break.

Kirk added a two-run shot against Tom Cosgrove in the eighth. It was Kirk’s fourth on the year.

Bassitt (10-5) allowed four hits — all singles — in six innings. He has won his last three decisions.

Bassitt has pitched at least six scoreless innings seven times this season, more than any other big league pitcher.

Tim Mayza got three outs and Erik Swanson worked the eighth before Jordan Romano finished Toronto’s 11th shutout of the season.

Romano pitched for the first time since leaving the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back.

“Jordy was pitching no matter what today,” Schneider said.

San Diego’s Manny Machado went 0 for 4 and struck out twice, ending a season-long 12-game streak of reaching base safely. Swanson struck Machado out looking on three pitches in the eighth with runners at first and second.

Padres left-hander Blake Snell extended his career-best scoreless innings streak to 22 by pitching around a pair of walks in the first, but Luplow drove in a run with a two-out single in the second.

Snell (6-8), a possible trade target ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, allowed five hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked seven, matching his career worst.

“I just need to be more in control of the zone and I’ll be fine,” Snell said. “My stuff’s good, I like where it’s at. I just can’t try to be too fine. Just get in the zone, attack, and I’ll be good.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Robert Suarez (elbow) was activated off the 60-day IL. Suarez signed a $46 million, five-year contract to stay with the Padres in November but has yet to pitch this season. RHP Matt Waldron was optioned to Triple-A El Paso, and LHP José Castillo was designated for assignment.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman is scheduled to start at Seattle on Saturday. Gausman was scratched from last Saturday’s start against Arizona because of discomfort in his left side.

FULL HOUSE

After drawing a season-high 42,948 fans on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays broke that mark Thursday with a crowd of 43,196.

CENTURY MARK

Schneider earned his 100th managerial win with Toronto in his 171st game.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.78 ERA) starts Friday as San Diego opens a three-game series at Detroit. RHP Reese Olson (1-3, 3.96 ERA) starts for the Tigers.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.13 ERA) starts against his former team Friday as Toronto begins a three-game series at Seattle. RHP Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.66 ERA) goes for the Mariners.