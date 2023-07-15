Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman scratched from start because of left side discomfort

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side. The team said an MRI revealed no damage and that Gausman is day-to-day.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt is starting in Gausman’s place.

Gausman is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 19 starts. The two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $110-million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season.

Gausman also has pitched for Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati and San Francisco.

Bassitt is 8-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts. He signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason.

