Blue Jays Vs Yankees Prediction: How To Watch MLB Live? Blue Jays Vs Yankees Live Stream

The Toronto Blue Jays will lock horns with the New York Yankees on the Opening Day of the 2021 MLB season on Thursday, April 1 at the Yankee Stadium. The first of the three-game series between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 1:05 PM ET (10:35 PM IST). Here's a look at the Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream details and our Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Blue Jays vs Yankees preview

The Yankees finished last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign with a 33-27 record, seven games behind the division-leading Rays, whom they faced in a neutral-site AL Division Series. However, Aaron Boone will be hoping to end the Yankees' wait for a World Series title since 2009. They will be hoping to kickstart their campaign on a positive note at their home stadium but will be aware of the threat the Blue Jays possess.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays finished third in the AL East with a 32-28 record, eight games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manager Charlie Montoyo has been dealt with a few injuries to key players this season but will be eager to open the campaign with a victory against the Yankees away from home. Hyun Jin Ryu will make his second consecutive Opening Day start for the Blue Jays, and the club's undisputed ace might be the most important player on their roster.

Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction

As per out Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction, the Yankees are tipped as the favourites to come out on top in the MLB season opener. However, the Blue Jays also have some firepower in their hitting department which could potentially cause a problem for the hosts. Nevertheless, our prediction for the first game of the series is a narrow win for the Yankees. The two squads will rest on Friday and play on Saturday and Sunday to complete the three-game set.

Blue Jays vs Yankees H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 107 times in the past. The Yankees hold the advantage in the H2H department with 59 wins. The Blue Jays have come out victorious against the Yankees on 48 occasions.

Set your alarms!



All the action begins at 1pm ET tomorrow. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/HMWeGuVLzb — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

MLB live stream: How to watch MLB live?

To answer the 'How to watch MLB live?' query, in India, there will be no MLB live stream game between the Blue Jays and the Yankees. Live updates and scores can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the game will telecast live on ESPN. The Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream will also be available on MLB.TV.

