Booker T Gives Brickbat To CM Punk's AEW Debut Promo, Explains Why It Was 'total Miss'

CM Punk finally made his AEW debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance from the United Center in Chicago last Friday. The reason why it was a special moment for Punk is that he made his comeback to pro-wrestling for the first time since January 2014.

While CM Punk's AEW debut night succeeded in drawing more than a million viewers, veteran pro wrestler Booker T does not reckon that it was something special and that all Punk did was to use the moment and talk about his previous company where he had competed as an in-ring performer- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Booker T gives thumbs down to CM Punk's AEW debut promo

“CM Punk came back and he had 10 full television minutes to go out there and make his point as far as CM Punk being back. He had the perfect crowd to be able to go out there and really, I’m talking about have a party up in that United Center. But CM Punk came back and took his moment and chose to talk about WWE. That right there was just a total miss as far as I’m concerned", said Booker T while speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast/radio show.

I can only imagine if The Rock had that same 21,000 in Miami, Florida. The Rock would have talked about every landmark in Miami, that everybody in Miami frequented since they were little bitty kids, he would have talked about the bridge that they had to come across, he would have talked about the school that we had to come up fighting in, he would have had those fans going crazy with excitement. But CM Punk chose to talk about the WWE, and that 9 minutes went back so slow when it could have been a party going on in the United Center", he added.

“Because I didn’t feel the promo. I felt like a guy talking about WWE, and when you talking about the other side, only thing you’re doing is giving those guys airtime. And of course, I know the AEW crowd will eat that up. But for me as a professional, that’s the last thing that I’m gonna be thinking about is the other side. I’m gonna be thinking about the here and the now. Like I said, I could be wrong but I just think he missed a moment there in front of his hometown", the five-time WCW Champion added.

CM Punk AEW Debut

Coming back to CM Punk's AEW debut, the Chicago-based pro wrestler is all set to begin the next phase of his professional journey when he steps inside the ring against Darby Allin at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Allin will have one of the pro wrestling legends Sting in his corner during his highly-anticipated Singles match against the former WWE Champion. Meanwhile, the AEW All Out will be held at NOW Arena in Chicago which also happens to be CM Punk's hometown.

CM Punk's issues with the WWE

CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks had reportedly parted ways with the WWE after Royal Rumble 2014 due to his differences with the company's Chairman Vince McMahon. It is rumored that Phil Brooks decided to move on after the very first pay-per-view of 2014 because of a disagreement over how he was being utilized and the fact that he was dealing with injuries.

Even though CM Punk was not on good terms with the company's top-level management, he did enjoy a 434-day reign as WWE Champion (Survivor Series 2011 to Royal Rumble 2013) which stands as the sixth-longest in title history.