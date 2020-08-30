Boston Marathon To Be Held Virtually For The First Time Amid COVID; All You Need To Know

The 124th running of the Boston Marathon will be conducted virtually next month. According to the reports by AP, an interactive mobile app will help build up the participant's ‘not-quite-authentic’ experience. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes will run solo this year. However, a special TV broadcast and a mobile app will display their stories to everyone.

First ever virtual marathon

Reports suggest that the “Boston Marathon Live” will be aired from September 7 to September 13. Amazon and WBZ-TV have teamed up to provide the participants and the viewers a great experience. Usually, the marathon is run on a Monday in April. However, it was postponed this time due to the pandemic that has hit the entire globe. In the month of May, the marathon was completely scrapped for the first time in 124 years. Now, the participants are being encouraged to complete a distance of 26.2-mile all by themselves and then share their experience using a mobile app. This mobile app will enable the participants to upload their routes and finish times.

According to the reports by AP, the app comes with audio cues that will sync with an individual runner’s progress and play at key mile markers. Participants will be able to experience the marathon tradition, which involves the roar of the crowd as they reach Wellesley. Zach Lister, a marathoner who’s using his run to raise money for Boston’s Dana Farber Cancer Institute, was quoted by AP saying that, “This isn’t quite how I imagined, but it still feels exciting”.

Boston Athletic Association will be the co-producer of the Boston Live Marathon. The CEO of BAA, Tom Grilk said the show will “truly allow for us to bring Boston to the world”. He added, “The B.A.A. is delighted to partner with Amazon and WBZ-TV to offer a week of programming that will celebrate our participants, spotlight race history and serve as a unifying element throughout the Boston Marathon Virtual Experience”. The show will be hosted by WBZ-TV anchor Lisa Hughes. The show will include interviews with marathon personalities, including champions, and profiles on people participating in the first ever virtual edition of the marathon.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)