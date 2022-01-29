Bottas Says Things 'got A Bit Political' During F1 Title Race Between Rosberg And Hamilton

F1 driver Valtteri Bottas spent four seasons with constructor champions Mercedes before they decided to not renew his contract. He played second fiddle to fellow Mercedes driver and seven-time driver champion Lewis Hamilton almost all through his four-year stint. Prior to Bottas joining Mercedes, Nico Rosberg was partnering with Hamilton. Their relationship was a strained one that saw them fight for the F1 titles in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 seasons. Eventually, Rosberg won the 2016 driver championship and chose to retire and it came as a huge surprise to almost everyone.

In a recent interview, Bottas admitted to being able to understand at first why Nico Rosberg chose to retire so soon. But after spending a few seasons with Hamilton he finally understands the reasoning for it. Bottas will be racing for Alfa Romeo from next season onwards.

Speaking on the Supla podcast Bottas said, "Back then, there were two drivers who fought really hard against each other. It even got a bit political. When I came to Mercedes, I wondered why Nico was quitting. But now I can identify with him. I can say from experience that it’s not easy."

Toto wants to avoid Hamilton-Rosberg like volatile relationship

Defending World Champion Lewis Hamilton has welcomed young British driver Geroge Russell to the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team after the official announcement was made by the club on September 7. Hamilton took to his Twitter handle, to welcome Russell and said that the hard work put by him has earned him the spot. Nico Rosberg, who was teammates with Lewis Hamilton from 2013-16 is well aware of what it feels like to team up with the seven-time Drivers' Champion and the two shared a heated rivalry. The 2016 F1 champion insists that the rivalry at Mercedes F1 is likely to be more heated with Russell in the other seat. Mercedes' Team Principal Toto Wolff is anxious to avoid a repeat of the intense relationship between Rosberg and Hamilton.

Bottas joins Alfa Romeo

After months of speculations, Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo F1 for next season was confirmed. Reports suggest that the Finn has signed a multi-year deal with the team after Kimi Raikkonen announced that he would leave the team, and retire at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Italian outfit will still need to decide who will be Finn's teammate for next season.

