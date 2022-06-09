Boxer Dies After Brain Haemorrhage Makes Him Punch 'invisible Opponent' In Shocking Video

In a shocking incident, a South African lightweight boxer died following a bout at the weekend in Durban. Simiso Buthelezi faced Siphesihle Mntungwa for the WBF All Africa lightweight title only for the referee to stop the fight after Buthelez appeared to box against an invisible opponent. Boxing South Africa (BSA) confirmed the news of Simiso Buthelezi's death on Tuesday evening.

Boxing news: Simiso Buthelezi dies due to haemorrhage

A footage which has surfaced online, shows Mntungwa falling through the ropes following a series of punches landed by Buthelezi. The bout was restarted by referee but Buthelezi was seen advancing towards an empty corner where he started to swing punches. The referee stopped the fight and Mntungwa was declared the winner. According to BBC, Buthelezi collapsed and was rushed to hospital. He was placed in an induced coma after it was discovered he had bleeding on the brain.

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

According to ESPN, ring announcer Sipho Mashego said that Buthelezi was in total control of the fight but the arena was 'dumbfounded' by Buthelezi's shadow boxing moment. He said "Simiso was dictating terms, he was actually controlling the fight from round one. He didn't take any punishment from his opponent. But this was the last round, with 14 seconds to go, and his opponent fell out of the ring. [Buthelezi] then started swinging wildly, and no-one understood what was going on. Luckily the ringside physicians were quick. It was bizarre."

Boxing South Africa issues statement on Simiso Buthelezi's death

As per reports, Boxing South Africa (BSA) in a statement jointly issued with the boxer's family, termed Buthelezi as a great boxer. The association also said that it will undertake an independent medical review of the incident.

The statement said, "At the hospital Mr Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he however succumbed to the injury.Boxing South Africa will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review."

The statement further said, "The Buthelezi family and BSA acknowledges warm words of condolences of the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture." Buthelezi's trainer Bheki Mngomezulu said that the boxer was in perfect health in the lead-up to the bout.