Boxer Manish Kaushik Out Of Tokyo Olympics, MC Mary Kom Storms Into Pre-quarters

Indian boxer Manish Kaushik lost his first match at Tokyo Olympics to Britain's Luke McCormack as he went down 1-4 in the 63 kg category. Playing his maiden Olympics, Manish put up an exciting fight against the English lightweight champion as the match went down to the wire to decide the winner. In the three-round game, McCormack took an early lead to win the first round by the slimmest of margins. However, Manish bounced back to win the second round with three out of five judges deciding in his favour.

The match progressed to the third round, where the 2018 Commonwealth silver-medalist lost, with all five judges raising their hands for McCormack. With his exit, Manish becomes the second Indian male boxer to lose in the preliminary round after Vikas Krishan, who lost 5-0 to Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa on July 24. However, there is some good news coming from women's boxing at the Olympics, as India's legendary boxer MC Mary Kom has stormed into the pre-quarterfinals after a spectacular victory over Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez.

Mirabai Chanu opens India's account

Earlier on Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's account with a silver medal in the Women's 49 kg category. Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg.

World Champion Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg in her two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing the Chinese weightlifter to stay top of the table. Zhuihui made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg and bagged the silver medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team was knocked out of the marquee event after losing in the quarterfinal of Group A. India had defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the opening match on Saturday but lost to Australia 7-1 to end the Olympics campaign on a sour note.

Image: PTI

