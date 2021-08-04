Boxer Satish Kumar Shares Why He Fought Olympic Match With Injury Despite Wife’s Objection

Every athlete dreams about representing his country in the Olympics and also want to have a moment to cherish for the future. Indian boxer Satish Kumar will always remember Tokyo Olympics for his brave effort inside the ring despite receiving 13 stitches on his face. Competing in his maiden Olympics, Kumar went down to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight boxing quarterfinal, but the loss only tasted sweeter with fans applauding him and his opponent showered praise on Twitter for his effort.

Tokyo 2020: Satish Kumar speaks about his Olympic journey

In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network, Satish Kumar revealed that his quarterfinal opponent Bakhodir Jalolov praised him for the fight he put up during the bout. He said, "Jalolov told me that I fought a very good bout and when he tweeted an appreciation message on his Twitter handle I felt really good".

The army boxer sustained two deep cuts on his forehead and chin during the pre-quarterfinals and despite receiving 13 stitches to his forehead Satish Kumar showed a big heart inside the ring and fought bravely against his Uzbek opponent.

Speaking about the effort he said, "I got the confidence from my coach, my father, and grandfather. I spoke to my father and he boosted my morale despite my wife asking me not to fight with the stitches and risking the injury. My father told me just one thing that you don't get a chance to fight in Olympics again, and my son is a warrior and will fight like one."

He further said, "Ahead of the bout my father had sent me a video message which gave me confidence. He said that you might have a cut right now but this opportunity will not come back again. He asked me to do my best and said that I have his blessings. After that message, I also thought that if I don't fight the bout then I will have to regret it for the rest of my life and then decided to go ahead."

The boxer also thanked Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh for his motivating words ahead of the bout. He said "I had the drive inside me to do well in the quarterfinal bout and a day before the fight Ajay sir motivated me that Satish you can do it, and being at this stage the whole world will remember you, so don't think about winning or losing you give your best and we are there to support you."

Tokyo Olympics: Recap of Satish Kumar's quarterfinal bout against Bakhodir Jalolov

Satish Kumar tried to keep his Uzbekistan rival down by all means possible only to find himself at the receiving end after a while as it was Bakhodir Jalolov who drew first blood by winning the first round. The Indian needed a big round but more importantly, a revival in fortunes to stay keep his semi-final hopes alive which did not happen as Jalolov made him look completely clueless on that occasion as well and the former had no answers as the big man from Uzbekistan kept on landing aggressive punches. Satish Kumar in the end lost the bout 0-5 and bowed out of Tokyo 2020 with head help up high.

Image: PTI/ Republic TV