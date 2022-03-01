After the Klitschko brothers decided to take up arms and fight against Russia following the 'special military occupation' called upon by President Vladimir Putin, Oleksandr Usyk has also reportedly decided to join the fight for Ukraine.

Heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Usyk is the latest boxer to take up arms after his longtime friend, Vasiliy Lomachenko, also joined a territorial defence battalion over the weekend.

Oleksandr Usyk takes up arms to defend Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Oleksandr Usyk, who is set to face Britain's Anthony Joshua in a rematch in May or June, took to social media over the weekend and directly addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I'd like to speak to the people of Russia. If we consider ourselves as brothers, orthodox ones. Do not let your children set out to our country, do not fight with us. Also, I'm addressing this to President Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims. Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements… We are here in our own country, we cannot do it another way - we are defending…Stop it! Stop this war," he wrote.

Previously the Klitschko brothers had also decided to take on arms to fight against the Russian forces, with Vitali releasing a long statement to announce the same. Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv, had stated that he had no option but to defend his country against the tyranny unleashed on his nation by Russia. He also added that the civilians were also willing to follow suit and defend Ukraine in this war.

Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 6

Even though the Russia Ukraine war has entered Day 6, Moscow has shown no signs of stopping its relentless pursuit of invading Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, after he formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic).

As a result of Russia's 'unprovoked' attack on Ukraine, the sporting world has taken strong action against Moscow. International football organisations such as FIFA and UEFA have not only stripped Russia of the rights to hold competitions in their countries but have also banned their domestic and national teams from competing in events sanctioned by them.

This means that the Russian football team will not be able to compete in the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup playoffs. Additionally, other sports such as F1 and IOC have also taken similar action.