Boxing Federation Of India Nominates Three Boxers For Arjuna Award

As countdown begins for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, three Indian boxers received a major boost with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) recommending their names for the prestigious Arjuna Award. New agency ANI while quoting the BFI source has tweeted about Simranjeet Kaur, Gaurav Solanki and Sonia being norminated for the prestigious award.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) recommends Gaurav Solanki, Sonia, and Simranjeet Kaur Baath for Arjuna Award: BFI Sources pic.twitter.com/3RRas1ZWcb — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Simranjeet Kaur, Gaurav Solanki and Sonia Ch nominated for Arjuna award

Simranjit Kaur who fights in the 60kg category had won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championship. She is also the only boxer among the three who will be flying to Tokyo with the dream of winning the medal for the country. Solanki who competes in the 57kg had won his gold at the 2018 Commonwalth Games . Sonia Chahal (57kg) claimed her world silver in 2018 as well. Despite the success in the previous couple of years both these boxers however failed to make the cut for Tokyo Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to scrap the final boxing qualifier for Tokyo 2020 which was due to take place in Paris in June. In 2020, world championship, bronze winning duo of Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Borgohain were given the Arjuna award.

Change in submission dates

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021. Besides recommendations from the national federations, athletes can also nominate themselves through online applications. The last date for submission is now July 5, whereas initially, it had been June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed, as per an official statement from the ministry.



Indian boxing contingent for Tokyo Olympics

While most of the boxers failed to make the cut for the Olympics due to cancellation of tournaments, India's boxing contingent on paper still looks promising and would look to bring home couple of medals. A total of nine Indian boxers will takepart in the global event in Tokyo. The Women's contingent Pooja Rani (75 kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will be led by experienced Mary Kom (51kg) who won a bronze medal at the London Olympic since 2012. The men's contingent will be led by Vikas Krishan (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (91kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg).

Image: PTI / We are Team India/ Twitter