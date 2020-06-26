Boxing Great Roberto Duran Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Doctors Fear Lung Damage

Boxing icon and multiple weight class world champion Roberto 'Hands of Stone' Duran has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly under medical attention. His son Robin Duran broke the news to the world on social media and stated that he will be providing updates with all the developments. The 69-year-old is yet to emerge out of danger according to reports and boxing veterans have started to pray for his speedy recovery all over social media.

Roberto Duran COVID-19 positive: Roberto Duran hospitalised

As per reports, Robin took his father Roberto Duran to a local hospital after the 69-year-old started to have respiratory problems. In 2001, Roberto Duran was the victim of a car crash in Argentina which had a detrimental impact on his lungs. The unfortunate car accident also forced Roberto Duran to step aside from an illustrious boxing career that spanned over three decades. Now, those respiratory issues have once again come to the fore for Roberto Duran after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms.

To address the ‘Roberto Duran COVID-19 positive’ reports, his son Robin Duran wrote on Instagram, "Test results have just arrived for my dad, and they confirm he is positive for COVID-19. Thank God, for now, he doesn't have symptoms beyond a cold. He is not in intensive care nor on a respirator, just under observation. We’ll be passing on more information over the days.” The Instagram handle of WBC also posted a picture of the Panamanian Legend, acknowledging the “Roberto Duran COVID-19 positive report” to be true.

Roberto Duran COVID-19 Positive: Roberto Duran hospitalised, Roberto Duran's career

Former world champion Roberto Duran is considered to be one of the greatest men to have ever laced the boxing gloves. Roberto Duran holds a professional boxing record of 103 wins and 16 losses, in a career that lasted from 1970 to 2001. His iconic battle with Sugar Ray Leonard in 1989 remains one of the greatest boxing fights of all time. Alongside a host of boxing greats, Roberto Duran is considered one of the greatest of all time.

Image courtesy: Robin Duran Instagram