Boxing: India's MC Mary Kom Out Of Tokyo Olympics 2020 After Nailbiting Round Of 16 Loss

India's boxing legend MC Mary Kom crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday following a defeat in the Round of 16. The six-time world champion lost to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia, thereby ending India's hopes of winning a medal in the women's flyweight (51 kg) boxing event. India continues its hunt for a second medal after Mirabai Chanu gave the country an excellent start by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event on Day 2.

MC Mary Kom's match result: Indian boxing legend loses

MC Mary Kom's (ranked seventh) run at the Olympics event came to an end in unfortunate circumstances as she lost to Ingrit Valencia, who is ranked 11th. The Indian boxing legend who won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics in London lost by a score of 3-2 after the she and her opponent each won one of the first two rounds. This was MC Mary Kom's first defeat to Ingrit Valencia in the three matches the two have competed. The last time the duo met the Indian boxer beat the Colombian boxer by a unanimous decision in the quarter-final bout of the 2019 World Championships. Meanwhile, Ingrit Valencia will be looking to add to the bronze medal she won at the Rio Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu still India's sole medal winner at Tokyo Olympics

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal account at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a silver medal in the women's 49 kg category. The Indian weightlifter finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk). The event was won by China's Hoi Zhuhui, who set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal. She lifted a total weight of 210 kgs (94kg in snatch and 116 kg in clean and jerk).