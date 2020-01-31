Jake Paul Drops Three BRUTAL Jabs On AnEsonGib, Wins By TKO: Watch

The highly publicised professional boxing debut of social media celebrities Jake Paul and AnEsonGib was over in a matter of minutes. Jake Paul made short work of AnEsonGib dropping three vicious jabs to win the fight by TKO (technical knock out) in the first round. The match was the co-main event on Thursday night (Friday IST) at Matchroom Boxing on DAZN card in Miami, Florida.

After over a month of back-and-forth banter, British content creator AnEsonGib and Team 10’s Jake Paul finally clashed on Thursday night in Miami. Jake Paul was under the guidance of former boxer 'Sugar' Shane Mosely while AnEsonGib was coached by British boxer Viddal Riley. Jake clearly dominated the bout with AnEsonGib struggling to match-up from the start. Jake Paul kept getting clean hits on Gib, with the latter struggling to keep the footing. The referee finally called off the fight after just 2 minutes 18 seconds to hand an easy victory to Jake Paul.

Logan Paul celebrates Jake Paul TKO win

Since YouTuber KSI won his 2019 rematch against Logan Paul, Jake Paul was seeking out revenge for his older brother’s loss. KSI ultimately agreed to a bout with Jake, should he beat AnEsonGib. Logan Paul and KSI were both present ringside. KSI, who looked impressed after Jake's win, entered the ring after the match and exchanged some words with the winner.

While nothing is official yet, a fight between Jake Paul and KSI can be expected in the future.

Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib results: KSI braces for a future contest

