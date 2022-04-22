Mike Tyson is no stranger to controversy and the former Heavyweight Champion found himself in trouble yet again due to his latest actions. The Mike Tyson plane video sees the 55-year-old boxing legend punching a fellow first-class passenger. The incident happened aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The passenger that was left badly bruised with a bloody forehead.

Mike Tyson punches a man

According to a report by Associated Press, the Mike Tyson plane fight video shows the former boxer leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. As per the report the footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

Prior to the physical altercation, the man is seen on the video standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly. Sarah Burchfield, a passenger on the flight said she saw the man who Tyson punched at an airport bar earlier appearing loud and quarrelsome. While speaking to SFGate She said " When I boarded the flight, I thought, Oh, no, that drunk guy is on our flight. The belligerent guy was sitting right behind him and I saw they were interacting. A short time later, she heard the confrontation in first class".

The San Francisco police responded Wednesday around 10 pm to a physical altercation on a plane at the airport's domestic terminal, officials said. The police in their statement said, "Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation". Both were released pending further investigation.

Mike Tyson life

Mike Tyson has already been inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame. Tyson also overtook the great Muhammad Ali to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old in 1986. Coming to Mike Tyson's boxing career, the legendary boxer won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, with 12 of those knockouts coming inside the first round. He also became the first heavyweight boxer in history to simultaneously hold the WBC, WBA and IBF titles.

In the 1990s Tyson served three years in prison after being convicted of rape. He has maintained his innocence in that case. Tyson was briefly barred from boxing after infamously biting off part of Evander Holyfield's ear during a fight in 1997. He has worked as an actor, podcaster and cannabis entrepreneur and was in San Francisco recent for the annual 420 cannabis festival in Golden Gate Park, where he was promoting his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 as per SFGate.