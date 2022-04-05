Last Updated:

Boxing: Sumit Storms Into Thailand Open Semifinals

An Indian boxer named Sumit has reached the semifinals of the Thailand Opens by defeating Kazakhstan's Nurseitov by 5-0 in the quarterfinal clash.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: BFI_official/Twitter


New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Indian boxer Sumit (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a comfortable win over Timur Nurseitov in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday.

Sumit, who received bye in the opening round, looked in good touch throughout the bout. He notched a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan's Nurseitov in the quarterfinal clash.

Sumit became the fourth Indian to enter the last four stage. Monika (48kg), Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg) are already through to the semifinals.

READ | Mahi, Palak and 2 other Indians enter final at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

However, it was curtains for Gaurav Chauhan (91kg), who went down 1-4 to 2018 Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

Six Indian pugilists will be seen in action on Wednesday.

While Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg) and Rohit Mor (57kg) will play in their quarterfinal, Govind Sahani (48), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg) will fight for a place in the finals.

The tournament features 130 boxers, including 74 male and 56 females, from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa.

Gold medal winners will earn USD 2000, while silver and bronze winners will pocket USD 1000 and USD 500 respectively.

The Indian contingent had won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze, in the last edition of the tournament, held in 2019. PTI APA AT AT

READ | Nivedita, Tamanna in finals; Renu signs off with bronze at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

( Image: BFI_official/Twitter)

READ | Vishwanath, Vanshaj strike gold; Indians claims 39 medals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships
READ | Oscars 2022: YouTuber Jake Paul offers money to Will Smith & Chris Rock for boxing match
READ | IBA bans athletes of Russia and Belarus from entering international boxing competitions

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Sumit, Thailand Open, Boxer Sumit
First Published:
COMMENT