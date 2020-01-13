Wladimir Klitschko Had Once Knocked Out Deontay Wilder During A Sparring Session

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is regarded as one of the most fierce men to have ever laced the boxing gloves. The Undefeated American has been defending his world title since 2015. There has been no boxer who could defeat him inside the square ring. Deontay Wilder has knocked out almost all of his opponents and he vows to continue the streak in his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury on February 22. However, Dillian Whyte recently revealed a shocking truth that stunned the entire boxing community. According to the British Heavyweight, Deontay Wilder was knocked out in a sparring season with Wladimir Klitschko.

Deontay Wilder was once knocked out by Wladimir Klitschko

British boxer Dillian Whyte got back into the heavyweight mix after defeating Marius Wach for the WBC Interim Heavyweight title at ‘Clash on the Dunes’. He might face Deontay Wilder for the actual title in the near future. His recent statement regarding the WBC Champion has already created a lot of buzz in the boxing universe. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Dillian Whyte said, “I have seen him (Deontay Wilder) getting knocked out. Wladimir (Wladimir Klitschko) knocked him (Deontay Wilder) out. He knew what happened. He (Wilder) had his hands up. He was roughing Wlad up, bringing the smoke, and he was going wild. Wlad backs up, changes his footwork, feinting, feinting, jabs to the body, throws that feint jab, left hook. Wilder had his hands up, he was gone. It wasn’t no knockdown, he was knocked cold. Properly twitching as well. That’s why they probably didn’t want him to fight Wlad (Wladimir Klitschko) because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro and Wilder never fancied it the whole time.”

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2

After a controversial draw in the original fight, Deontay Wilder will square-off against the undefeated Tyson Fury for one more time on February 22, 2020. The winner of the bout will be awarded the WBC Heavyweight title and both the boxers are confident about doing that.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Dillian Whyte and YouTube)