Tom Brady Uses An IPhone 6 Leaving Fans Stunned, Jokes About An Upgrade On 43rd Birthday

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady certainly won't be heading into the Hall of Fame for his choice in smartphones. The NFL star's fans were left in disbelief when they found out that Brady still uses an outdated iPhone 6 plus. Tom Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday and joked that he is now contemplating on treating himself to a smartphone upgrade this year.

Tom Brady birthday celebrations: Tom Brady wife Gisele posts an Instagram message

Tom Brady's wife and model Gisele Bundchen, took to Instagram to pen a wholehearted message for the legendary quarterback. Gisele referred to Tom Brady as the "Love of my life" and thanked him for being a caring husband and father. A number of fans sent their wishes to the birthday boy and the official Twitter account of the NFL also posted a message for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar with a goat emoji. Brady is expected to feature in the NFL for the 21st year running and play his first season with Bucs when the NFL season resumes on September 11.

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year... https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Tom Brady birthday wishes: Tom Brady iPhone 6 joke

Tom Brady couldn't resist a cheeky response from the NFL's birthday wishes and stated that he would contemplate treating himself to an upgraded iPhone this year. Brady's response left fans in splits as his quote-tweet received over 67,400 likes in less than 22 hours. The big revelation of the Tom Brady iPhone 6 came when the NFL star posted a photo of his car’s screen and the device to which it was attached. The iPhone 6 Plus was released in September 2015, and Brady's iPhone is five generations behind the current models, lacking many useful features such as Face ID, haptic feedback, water-resistance and multiple lenses.

Tom Brady still uses an iPhone 6 I see why he needed that Tampa contract that man is down bad pic.twitter.com/feYjcKl0Nj — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 2, 2020

Tom Brady net worth: Contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Tom Brady net worth is an estimated $200 Million. The Tom Brady net worth is boosted by the quarterback's NFL career. Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before signing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. Brady signed a two year deal with the Bucs worth $50 million in fully guaranteed money, with up to $4.5 million in incentives each year.

Image Credits - Tom Brady Instagram