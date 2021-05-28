Brandon Jacobs Net Worth, Stats, Highlights And Potential NFL Comeback News

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Jacobs has become the talk of the town on social media after he claimed that he was serious about a return to the NFL. On Thursday, the New York Giants legend took to social media to announce that he is looking to make a comeback in football. However, Jacobs, who turns 39 before the 2021 NFL season, isn't looking to slot back into the backfield. This time, he wants to be on the other side of the ball as a defensive end. Here is more on the recent Tim Tebow Brandon Jacobs story and the Brandon Jacobs NFL return -

Brandon Jacobs NFL return: Tim Tebow Brandon Jacobs reference sends NFL fans into a frenzy

On Thursday, former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs took to social media to announce that he is planning a stunning return to the NFL. "Well since [Tim] Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I (too) will come back," Jacobs tweeted. "I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!"

Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

Tebow is getting a second chance in the NFL as a tight end, a position he has never played, because his college coach, Urban Meyer, now is coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Tebow hasn’t played an NFL regular-season game since 2012 and Jacobs highlighted that he too is planning to change his position when he returns. Yet, the Brandon Jacobs NFL return is set to excite many fans.

I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

In another tweet, the Giants icon added that he was being serious about his NFL return, taking a sly dig at Tebow in the process, "I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end,” Jacobs wrote. “I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!"

Brandon Jacobs stats in NFL: Brandon Jacobs highlights reel

As per the Brandon Jacobs stats, in 109 career regular-season games, Jacobs rushed for 5,094 yards and scored 64 total touchdowns. He added 461 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in 11 postseason games. He won two Super Bowl titles with the Giants.

Brandon Jacobs net worth details

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Brandon Jacobs net worth is a whopping $8 million. Jacobs was selected by the NY Giants in the 2005 NFL Draft. In 2009, Jacobs signed a four-year deal worth $25 million with the Giants. By 2012, Jacobs was released by the Giants, striking a deal with the San Franciso 49ers almost twenty days later. Brandon returned to the Giants in 2013 for one final NFL season.

Image Credits - Brandon Jacobs Instagram