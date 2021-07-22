Brazil Vs Germany Rio Gold Medal Rematch: Where To Catch Live Action Of Olympics 2021

Brazil and Germany are set to headline Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men's football event, which is set to begin on Thursday, July 22. The last time these two teams met on this stage was four years back in Rio and the German fans will like to forget the moment as Neymar's scored the decisive penalty that handed Brazil their Olympic Gold medal. A total of 16 teams will be competing in the men’s event while 12 nations will feature in the women’s tournament. The men’s sides are divided into four groups of four and the women’s in three groups of four.

Brazil vs Germany Tokyo Olympics 2021 preview

The Selecao won the gold medal on home soil, but defending the title will be a tough proposition for the team. Neymar has inspired the team to victory five years back, however, he won't be present this time around. The experience of Neymar will be fulfilled by the likes of Dani Alves and Richarlison as they look to retain the crown. Everton star Richarlison was also part of the Copa America team which lost the finals to Argentina.

On the other hand, Dani Alves will be leading the team in Japan after sitting out the Copa. Germany on the other hand will have Max Kruse, Maximilian Arnold and Nadiem Amiri are the three over-age players in Germany's 22-man squad. Both teams are known for their attacking game and with some quality players in their ranks, this match promises to be an entertaining contest.

TV channels to watch Brazil vs Germany

If you are in Brazil and Germany and wondering where to catch the live action, then the following television channels will be broadcasting Brazil vs Germany match. According to tokyoolympicslive.com Brazil matches will be shown on Grupo Globo, while in Germany the matches will be shown on ARD ZDF. Coming to the Live streaming platforms for Brazil vs Germany Olympics 2020 re-match there is no specific details.

Brazil vs Germany team players list

Brazil Olympic Team

Goalkeepers: Brenno, Lucao, Santos*.

Defenders: Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs.

Midfielders: Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier.

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom.

Germany Olympic Team

Goalkeepers: Svend Brodersen, Florian Muller, Luca Plogmann.

Defenders: Benjamin Henrichs, Amos Pieper, David Raum, Jordan Torunarigha, Felix Uduokhai, Keven Schlotterbeck.

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri*, Maximilian Arnold*, Ismail Jakobs, Eduard Lowen, Arne Maier, Anton Stach, Ragnar Ache.

Forwards: Max Kruse*, Marco Richter, Cedric Teuchert.

Image: @CBF_Futebol/ Twitter