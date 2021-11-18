Brazilian GP 2021: Lewis Hamilton Gets Special Message From Pele On Brazil Jersey; See Pic

Lewis Hamilton will undoubtedly go down as one of the Best drivers in F1 history. Currently, he has seven F1 Drivers World Championship at his disposal and is currently chasing his 8th World Championship. Lewis Hamilton is currently trailing Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the standings but the Mercedes F1 driver has cut down the points gap after recently winning the Brazilian GP 2021. Following the win at Brazilian GP 2021, Lewis Hamilton received appreciation from the nation’s icon- Pele.

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton gets recognition from Pele

After crossing the finishing line at Brazilian GP 2021 Lewis Hamilton waved the Brazilian flag 30 years after Ayrton Senna’s home race victory. The emotional sentiment was also felt by football legend Pele who sent a special message for the F1 driver. Pele wrote a message on the Brazilian jersey which read “We’re world champions. From your friend, Pele.”. The photo caption of the image read “A wonderful performance. A day as glorious for you, Lewis, as for us Brazilians. It’s great to see an F1 driver raise our flag on the podium. Thank you for being who you are.”

Brazilian GP 2021: Lewis Hamilton on his win in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton finished the race with a 10-second advantage over Verstappen and said he felt like he had won his first race before a joyous crowd at Interlagos. He said, “I was pushing as hard as I could,” an emotional Hamilton said after his 101st victory. “From last on the grid (for Saturday's sprint race), and then another five-place penalty — I think that’s the hardest weekend I’ve had. Things kept going against us, but it just shows, never give up, keep fighting. Never, ever stop fighting.”

Brazil was cut from the 2020 calendar because of restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix, renamed for this year, was allowed to open for full capacity only weeks ago when the state government eased restrictions for November. Hamilton famously won his first F1 title at Interlagos in 2008 with a fifth-place finish that put him one point ahead of Brazil's Felipe Massa.

(With AP inputs)

Image: Mercedes F1/ Twitter/ Pele/ Instagram