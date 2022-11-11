Brazilian GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details For F1 Race Weekend At Sao Paulo

The Formula One 2022 championship heads into the second-last round of the ongoing season at the Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 in Interlagos, Sao Paulo this weekend. The Brazilian GP will kick off the final doubleheader before the 2022 season ends, while also featuring the final sprint race of the season. Meanwhile, the 2022 F1 Drivers’ World Champion Max Verstappen heads into the race looking to better a major record that he scripted last time out in Mexico.

The Red Bull driver surpassed 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher and 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel’s record of winning the most races in a single year by registering his 14th race win of the season in Mexico. On the other hand, Mercedes are closing in on Ferrari’s point tally in the F1 2022 constructors’ championship. Here’s a look at the complete schedule and live-streaming details for the F1 qualifying session, sprint race, and main race at the iconic Interlagos circuit.

F1 Brazilian GP 2022: Full Schedule (All Timings in IST)

Free Practice 1: 9 PM to 10 PM on Friday, November 11

Free Practice 2: 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, November 12

Qualifying: 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM on Saturday night, November 12

Sprint Race: 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM on Sunday, November 13

Main Race: 11:30 PM (November 13, Sunday) to 1:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Brazilian GP 2022 in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India. Formula 1 fans eager to watch the live streaming of the F1 Brazilian GP 2022 in India can tune into Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of F1 Brazilian GP 2022 in India?

F1 fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Brazilian GP 2022 on Star Sports Network. Fans can also get live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 Brazilian GP 2022 in the UK?

Motorsports fans in the UK can enjoy live action from the F1 Brazilian GP 2022 on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app. The main race will start at 7:00 PM BST on Sunday.

How to watch F1 Brazilian GP 2022 in the US?

F1 fans in the United States can watch the F1 Brazilian GP 2022 on ESPN and Deportes. The main race is slated to begin at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.