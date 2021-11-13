Brazilian GP: Will Verstappen's Post-race Blunder Help Hamilton Keep F1 Title Hopes Alive?

The gap between Max Verstappen's and the F1 driver's championship is just four races and the person standing between the two is his Mercedes rival, Lewis Hamilton. The Dutch driver is trying to fend off the Lewis Hamilton challenge in whatever way he can to secure his maiden title. The gap between both the drivers is 19 points and the gap can be reduced if Lewis Hamilton wins the Brazilian GP race this Sunday. However ahead of the main race on Sunday, Max Verstappen and Red Bull officials were summoned by the F1 race stewards for an alleged breach.

Will Max Verstappen penalty ahead of Brazilian GP benefit Lewis Hamilton?

According to F1 Max Verstappen was summoned by F1 race stewards on Saturday for an alleged breach of Article 2.5.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code. The article states that in the Parc Ferme, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations. As per the report Max Verstappen was seen approaching Hamilton's car in Parc Ferme after qualifying, with a video taken by a fan at the circuit apparently showing him touching the rear wing of the Mercedes — possibly the alleged breach for which he has been summoned.

Lewis Hamilton investigation adjourned

Not only Max Verstappen but his rival Lewis Hamilton is likely to face a penalty after the Mercedes F1 car was referred to the stewards for a technical infringement after qualifying. Earlier Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-place grid penalty having taken a new Mercedes engine this weekend. If both the drivers do face penalty it will be interesting to see what the outcome of the race will be like.

In the latest update regarding the Lewis Hamilton investigation, the FIA spokesman has said that the Stewards have adjourned the Lewis Hamilton investigation relating to Document 18 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix as they await further evidence that will not be available until the morning. They also confirmed the rear wing assembly of Hamilton's car will be removed and impounded overnight.