Brazilian Grand Prix 2021: Full Schedule, Preview, Live Streaming Details For F1 Event

Formula One 2021 heads into its final four races of the season, with the Brazilian Grand Prix all set to take place at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo this weekend. Having won the Mexican GP in the previous week, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will commence the Brazilian GP as the F1 2021 Drivers Championship leader, while the Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton follows him with a deficit of 19 points in the standings. Alongside the championship rivalry, the Brazilian GP is set to be one of the most exciting races of the year as 1,70,000 tickets have been already sold for the three-day event.

The last time F1 raced at the Interlagos circuit, Max Verstappen secured a pole position in the qualifying and went on to win the race on Sunday in 2019. Among the current drivers in the F1 grid, Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has won the most amount of races, i.e. three while racing at Interlagos in 2010, 2013, and 2017. The reigning world champion Hamilton has won here twice in 2016 and 2018 as Verstappen won once in 2019. This time, the Brazilian GP is set to feature F1’s sprint qualifying ahead of the main race, which will be the third sprint qualifying of the season.

What is the schedule for the Brazilian Grand Prix 2021?

The Brazilian GP weekend will start on Friday, November 13 in India with the first practice which begins at 09:00 PM IST in India, 03:00 PM GMT in the UK, and at 10:30 AM ET in the US. The FP1 would be followed by the qualifying session for Saturday’s sprint qualifying which would begin at 12:00 AM IST on Saturday in India. Saturday's on-track action will feature the second practice of the race which will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, before the Sprint qualifying session which will start at 01:00 AM IST on Sunday. Meanwhile, the main race of the Brazilian GP on Sunday will start at 10:30 PM IST in India, 17:00 PM GMT in the UK, and 12:00 PM ET in the US.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix 2021 live streaming online and on TV?

Formula One fans wondering how to enjoy the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix in India can tune in to the live broadcast of the Brazilian GP weekend on Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the F1 events in India. The live-streaming of the race would be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile applications. Formula One fans in the UK can enjoy on live telecast of the race on Sky Sports F1 channel, while ESPN and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the race in the US. Meanwhile, the live updates of the race will be available on the website and mobile application of Formula One.

(Image: AP)