BRB Vs ADE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Australian Baseball League Game Preview

The Brisbane Bandits (BRB) will go up against the Adelaide Giants (ADE) in the upcoming game of the Australian Baseball League on Wednesday, January 6 at Holloway Field in Newmarket, Queensland, Australia. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Here is our BRB vs ADE match prediction, top picks and our BRB vs ADE Dream11 team.

BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction: BRB vs ADE Dream11 team and preview

Both the teams will collide once again on Wednesday after the Adelaide Giants defeated the Brisbane Bandits (6-1) just two days ago. While the Giants have played only one game so far in the tournament, the Bandits have played three, losing all of them. Before getting battered by the Giants, BRB also lost to the Perth Hearts twice.

BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Holloway Field, Newmarket, Queensland, Australia

Also Read l 48-year-old Manny Ramirez is back in baseball Down Under

BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

BRB vs ADE Dream11 team: Brisbane Bandits probable playing 9

Andrew Campbell, Mitch Nilsson, Bligh Madris, Johnny Field, Jared Walker, Logan Wade, Wade Dutton, Tim Atherton, Ryan Battaglia

BRB vs ADE Dream11 team: Adelaide Giants probable playing 9

Jordan McArdle, Grant Little, Brodie Arriola, Luke Williams, Curtis Mead, Rixon Wingrove, Kendall Simmons, Dustin Beggs, Mitchell Edwards

Also Read l AP sources: Phillies hire Dombrowski to lead baseball ops

BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction: BRB vs ADE top picks

Brisbane Bandits: Andrew Campbell, Logan Wade, Tim Atherton

Adelaide Giants: Jordan McArdle, Rixon Wingrove, Mitchell Edwards

BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction: BRB vs ADE Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jordan McArdle, Andrew Campbell, Grant Little, Mitch Nilsson

Infielders: Logan Wade, Wade Dutton, Rixon Wingrove

Pitcher: Tim Atherton

Catcher: Mitchell Edwards

Also Read l MAZ vs MON Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; Liga Baseball Mexico 2020 game preview

BRB vs ADE live: BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction is that the Adelaide Giants will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction, BRB vs ADE live and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs ADE Dream11 team and BRB vs ADE match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball’s Hall of Fame

Image Source: Australian Baseball League/ Twitter