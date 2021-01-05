BRB Vs ADE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Australian Baseball League Game Preview

Quick links:
The Brisbane Bandits (BRB) will go up against the Adelaide Giants (ADE) in the upcoming game of the Australian Baseball League on Wednesday, January 6 at Holloway Field in Newmarket, Queensland, Australia. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Here is our BRB vs ADE match prediction, top picks and our BRB vs ADE Dream11 team.
Both the teams will collide once again on Wednesday after the Adelaide Giants defeated the Brisbane Bandits (6-1) just two days ago. While the Giants have played only one game so far in the tournament, the Bandits have played three, losing all of them. Before getting battered by the Giants, BRB also lost to the Perth Hearts twice.
Andrew Campbell, Mitch Nilsson, Bligh Madris, Johnny Field, Jared Walker, Logan Wade, Wade Dutton, Tim Atherton, Ryan Battaglia
Jordan McArdle, Grant Little, Brodie Arriola, Luke Williams, Curtis Mead, Rixon Wingrove, Kendall Simmons, Dustin Beggs, Mitchell Edwards
Considering the recent form of the teams, our BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction is that the Adelaide Giants will come out on top in this contest.
The @AdelaideGiants started the #ABL season with a win earlier today.— Australian Baseball League (@ABL) January 5, 2021
📰 https://t.co/4hZrBx735D #ABL pic.twitter.com/BUSlBAJdMB
Note: The above BRB vs ADE Dream11 prediction, BRB vs ADE live and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs ADE Dream11 team and BRB vs ADE match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
