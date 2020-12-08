Breakdancing At Olympics 2024 Invites Fans' Wrath Online Over Decline In Event's Standards

Breakdancing was among the four sports that were added to the Olympics 2024 schedule, the organizers revealed on Monday. Breaking, which is the official name for competitive breakdancing, has been included in the Olympics 2024 sports list for the first time. The announcement comes after the International Olympic Committee formulated a new rule that allowed host cities to pick and propose new games that are popular in the region. However, the move to include breakdancing for the Paris 2024 Olympics didn’t impress everyone, with many questioning the seriousness of the famous event.

Breakdancing event included in Olympics 2024 venue

Breakdancing was among the four sports that were given the green light to become part of the Olympics 2024 schedule. The other three Olympics 2024 sports that have been included are surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing. The move to include sports that have never been part of the Olympics comes at a time when organisers are trying to increase the appeal of the event, particularly to remain relevant to sponsors, younger audiences and sports broadcasters.

Breaking will make its Olympic Games debut, building on the success of the sport at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.pic.twitter.com/ZthK3ZRxIv — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing Olympics 2024 now a reality after latest development

Breakdancing is an athletic style of street dance form, which emerged in the United States in the 1970s. The dance form has become a major part of hip-hop culture and includes a series of move where dancers portray tremendous athleticism and skill. Breaking, as it is also called, made its debut at the Olympics’ 2018 Summer Youth Games and has since pushed for its inclusion in the Olympics due to its high entertainment value and popularity.

The @Paris2024 sports programme has been approved. It includes these main features:

- 100% gender equality

- Four additional sports: Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking

- More youth-focused events

- 10,500 athletes and 329 events#StrongerTogether — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

Olympics 2024 questioned after Breakdancing Olympics debut announced

However, while many rejoiced the fact that the dance form will make its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, others weren’t satisfied with the decision. Saying that the Olympics Games have become a mockery, Australian squash legend Michelle Martin expressed her surprise after finding out the Breakdancing Olympics news. The three-time world champion questioned the direction the Olympics Games were taking, saying that sports which are decided upon judgement take the results out of control. Martin’s criticism comes after many athletes have lobbied for the inclusion of squash as an Olympic sport, albeit without any success.

Break dancing is now an Olympic sport. No words. — Elaine McKay (@ElaineM11584892) December 7, 2020

Break dancing in the Olympics.



You gotta be shittin' me.



That's not even close to a sport.



Still, I'm sure it's all above board behind the scenes.



Olympics are good like that 👍 — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) December 7, 2020

You know what I love? When the @Olympics look over netball, softball, and cross country competitions only to include break dancing lol. — Joshua Wells (@joshuawells93) December 7, 2020

Many fans also took to Twitter to troll the Olympics 2024 sports inclusions. Journalist Joshua Wells pointed out how sports like softball, netball and cross-country competitions continue to be overlooked, while breakdancing gets included in Olympics 2024. Several other sports fans also expressed their surprise at the news, claiming that the event is now everything as part of its schedule.

Image Credits: Olympics website, AP