Brett Favre Scandal Exposed By Auditors, NFL Star Got Paid $1.1m For Undelivered Speeches

NFL Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has been accused of being involved in an embezzlement scheme in the state of Mississippi. An audit report of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) shows the DHS has over $94 million in spending that appeared questionable or unverified. Among several payments made in the name of state welfare, the Brett Favre scandal has garnered the most attention as reports indicate the former NFL star received up to $1.1 million in payments for making public appearances and speeches which he never made.

Brett Favre welfare scandal: Brett Favre speeches never made, yet payment received

The details of the audit report by the state Auditor Shad White has been disclosed by several publications in the United States. The Mississippi Community Education Center reportedly sent the payments to the NFL star for Brett Favre speeches that were never made nor did Favre attend any of the scheduled events. According to the report, Brett Favre was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018.

The payment to Favre was made in exchange for three speaking engagements, one radio promotion and one keynote speech. Furthermore, the former Packers star was also contracted to appear at several events, record promotions and provide autographs for marketing materials between July 1, 2017 and July 31, 2018. However, auditors failed to verify if any of the events took place and hence questioned the $1.1 million payment made to the quarterback in the Brett Favre scandal.

A nug you may have missed from the @MS_DHS audit released today: Mississippi paid $1.1 million in welfare money to quarterback Brett Favre to appear at events. And then he didn’t go. pic.twitter.com/uMq2Y9mDdV — Anna Wolfe (@ayewolfe) May 4, 2020

According to the Associated Press, Brett Favre, who currently lives in Mississippi, does not face any criminal charges. Favre is yet to make a public statement in response to the allegations. Apart from the Brett Favre scandal, the DHS has been accused of mishandling much of funds which were supposed to be used for public welfare in Mississippi. The investigation reportedly began last year after a tip from a whistleblower.

Brett Favre net worth and Brett Favre championships

Favre was drafted by the Atalanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL draft. After an unsuccessful one-year stint, the quarterback enjoyed success with the Packers. He spent 15 years at Green Bay and even led his side to a Super Bowl win in 1997. An 11-time Pro Bowler and a three-time NFL MVP, Favre also played for the Jets and the Vikings. Although unverified, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the Brett Favre net worth stands at $100 million in 2020.

