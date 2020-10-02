Brewers Vs Dodgers Live Stream, Prediction, MLB Playoffs Schedule, Latest News

The Milwaukee Brewers are all set to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The game is set to be played at the Dodger Stadium, with the game set to kick off at 4:38 AM IST. Here's a look at the Brewers vs Dodgers live stream details for the MLB playoffs and our match preview.

Brewers vs Dodgers live stream: MLB playoffs prediction and preview

Los Angeles Dodgers have been amongst the top teams in the MLB over the past few seasons and will enter the clash against the Milwaukee Brewers as favourites. The Dodgers topped the NL West standings, winning an incredible 43 games this season to qualify for the MLB playoffs. The Brewers finished fourth in the NL Central standings, clinching a wild card berth.

The hosts registered a comfortable 4-2 in the first game of their series opener, with Mookie Betts running the show. The Brewers will hope to mount a comeback and add another fixture to the Dodgers schedule. Our prediction is that Dodgers are likely to bag the game and the series when the two teams meet on Thursday.

Brewers vs Dodgers live stream: Predicted line-ups for MLB playoffs

Milwaukee Brewers: A García (R) CF, C Yelich (L) LF, R Braun (R) RF, J Gyorko (R) 1B, D Vogelbach (L) DH, K Hiura (R) 2B, O Arcia (R) SS, L Urías (R) 3B, J Nottingham (R) C

MLB schedule: Brewers vs Dodgers live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch MLB playoffs live on ESPN. The game is scheduled to start at 10:08 PM ET / 7:09 PM PT. In the UK, BT Sport holds the telecast rights of the entire MLB schedule and will telecast the Brewers vs Dodgers game on BT Sport 1 on Thursday Night 3:08 PM GMT. For viewers in Canada, the Brewers vs Dodgers live telecast will be available on TSN4.

Fans across the world can watch the Brewers vs Dodgers live stream and the other games on the MLB schedule by subscribing to ESPN+. The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Brewers vs Dodgers live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). The game begins at 7:38 AM IST in India on Friday, October 10.

