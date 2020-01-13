Brielle Biermann Hits Back At Troll Who Claims She’s Spending Stepfather Kroy's Money

Former National Football League (NFL) player Kroy Biermann’s stepdaughter Brielle Biermann has hit back at a troll on social media by claiming that she is not financially dependent on her father. Kroy hit back an accusatory comment on Instagram, which said that he would go bankrupt taking care of her. Brielle was quick to snap back and told that her father let her be independent at 17 and that she is enjoying life with her own money.

Kroy Biermann is a former NFL player who featured for the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. Kroy has been married to Brielle’s mother Kim Zolciak since 2011 and became the stepfather of Brielle and Ariana after filing for legal adoption in July 2013. He also shares Brielle and Ariana’s half-siblings, including Kroy, Kash and twins Kaia and Kane with Kim Zolciak and since the family is identified to be very close, it was expected that Brielle Biermann would feel the need to guard herself over such a claim and set the record straight.

Kroy Biermann spent seven seasons at the Falcons in the NFL and was one of their significant players during that time. Biermann then moved to the Bills for a year, before the organisation released him. Brielle Biermann is sharing her transformation on Instagram when she’s not enjoying fancy hotels and hitting back at unnecessary trolls. The Biermann family is famous for their show Don't Be Tardy, which is based on the family, including that of Kroy Biermann and Brielle Biermann. The first season released in April 2012, while in April 2019, the show's Season 7 was aired, which was its last one so far.

