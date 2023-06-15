Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is facing ire after top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia sought his arrest following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation. He has been booked by the police as two FIRs have been filed against him, and a chargesheet is likely to be filed on June 15. Before the filing of the chargesheet, Republic spoke to the WFI chief who claimed that he is being framed under a conspiracy.

The WFI election has been scheduled for July 6, but Brij Bhushan and his family members, who hold important positions, will not be allowed to contest. During the exclusive interview, he refused to comment on the participation of his family members until the chargesheet is filed. The election will be conducted for the post of president, senior vice-president, four vice presidents, secretary-general, treasurer, two joint secretaries, and five executive members. Brij Bhushan's son Karan Bhushan heads the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association while his son-in-law Aditya Pratap Singh leads the Bihar unit.

Q. Any comment on the chargesheet that could possibly be filed tomorrow?

I don't think I should comment on this because the police will soon file the chargesheet and the final verdict is with the court, no one is bigger than our law and court.

Q. You said since the beginning that you fell prey to politics. Who did politics against you?

I think you are talking about what happened this morning. I got back from the gym and someone asked me if I fell prey to politics. I said I did not fall prey to politics but to Congress. And I have been saying this from the first day that this entire thing is being politicised and Congress is at the forefront. I will say everything in detail at the right time. The time will come and the truth will be out soon but I will never forget what Congress has done; Congress is sitting on my Kundli and has conspired against me.

Q. Your views on WFI elections and you and your family members not being allowed to participate?

I don't want to say much about the elections, time will tell who is going to be the president. I will not comment if my family will fight elections or not till the chargesheet is filed.

Q. International coach Jagbir Singh came out and said a few things. Will you react to them?

This is not the right time to comment on any allegation, why should I comment on what someone else has said? The evidence is with police and none of these people are above the police.