Brij Bhushan Singh Claims He Is 'innocent', Levels Charges Against Protesting Wrestlers

Amid the ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi police on Friday, April 28 filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. On Saturday, Singh reacted to this development saying that he is not a criminal and he has full faith in the judiciary and Delhi police. He also levelled charges against protesting wrestlers.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he said, "Nothing could be bigger than Supreme Court. There were talks about FIRs against me in the SC. I have not received the copy, but I believe as of now the FIR has been lodged. I don’t see anything wrong with it. I have full faith in the Delhi police. I have no complaint regarding this. I am innocent and ready to face all the allegations. I will cooperate with the investigating agency."

"We will get justice because they have been abusing us for a long time. We want an impartial probe. They should probe the issue as soon as possible and take action accordingly," he said.

When asked about the demand of protesting wrestlers that he should resign from the post of WFI chief, he said, "There is no such rule in the federation. Their demands are changing. If you will hear their previous remarks, you will find that in January they demanded resignation. I had said that giving my resignation means accepting their allegations. My term is about to end soon. The government has formed a committee for electing a new president."

"Resignation is not a big thing. But not as a criminal. I am not a criminal. Their demands are changing. Every day they bring new issues. Because of their demand, an investigating committee was formed. There was someone who should not have been on the committee, but the government included the person because of their demand. I should have objected but I didn’t," he added.

Brih Bhushan Singh levels charges against protesting wrestlers

Attacking the protesting wrestlers, he stated that they were getting the report from the committee every day. "But when they realised that no charges are being proved, they did not wait for the committee’s report to go public and went to Supreme Court," Singh said.

"They are saying that some minor was involved, then why they did not bring that minor infront of the committee? I have given an audio wherein a protesting wrestler is saying to arrange for a girl. This means they are inciting people against me... First, their demand was FIR. FIR is registered. Now they want me in jail, I should resign from all posts. I am a Lok Sabha member, I did not get this post from the mercy of Vinesh Phogat, people of my region have voted for me. Not for one time, but six times. I was elected as WFI, not because of mercy. I fought an election and won," he said.

Raising questions on the protesting wrestlers, he said, "Why only one family and one Akhada? Why not other players from Haryana? Why not players from Himachal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam and other parts of the country? Why have only they been sexually harassed for 12 years? Why it is not happening to others? 90 per cent of players are with me because I have worked."

He stated that if wrestlers were sexually harassed for 12 years, why they did not go to the Sports Ministry then or registered a police complaint? "These wrestlers used to praise me. They called me at their marriage events," he said. On who is responsible behind this, “I am saying from starting that a businessman and the Congress party are behind this... Even after their demand for FIR is accepted, why they are insulting the Sports ministry? Why there is a need to call Pappu Yadav, Kejriwal, Satya Pal Malik and Priyanka Gandhi?"

FIRs registered against WFI chief

The FIRs against the WFI chief were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court on Friday that a case would be registered. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan who is also a BJP MP.

The first FIR is related to allegations of sexual assault on a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The second FIR pertains to the crime of outraging modesty. Notably, wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief.