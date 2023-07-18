'Bring An End To Manipur Conflict, Bring Back The Peace': Mirabai Chanu Makes Emotional Appeal To PM Modi

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday appe­aled to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between two communities in her home state of Manipur as soon as possible.

Manipur has been witne­ssing clashes since May 3.

Chanu, who is currently training in the US, said athletes in the northeastern state have been affected by the conflict as they can’t train in view of the prevailing situation.

“The conflict in Manipur is going to complete three months but peace is yet to return. Many players have not been able to train because of this conflict and there has been disturbance in the study of students. Many lives have been lost and many houses have been burnt down,” Chanu said in a video uploaded on her Twitter handle.

“I want to appeal to the Prime Minister and home minister to bring an end to this conflict as soon as possible and save all the people of Manipur and bring back the peace which was prevalent earlier.”