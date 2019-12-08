Britain's Boxer Anthony Joshua Takes Revenge On Ruiz Jr In Saudi Arabia

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on December 8 to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts which he lost to his Mexican-American opponent last June. The “Clash on the Dunes” in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles. Joshua started the match with a measured masterclass that showed he had learned from the nightmare of New York. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense attended the event which attracted a lot of crowd from over 60 countries. The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to the 30-year-old Briton.

READ: Andy Ruiz Jr Vs Anthony Joshua 2: Will Excess Weight Cost Andy Ruiz Jr The Fight?

Joshua recorded 23 wins and one defeat

Durng the end of the match, Ruiz said that it was his night as Joshua recorded with 23 wins and one defeat. Andy Ruiz Jr took on Anthony Joshua at a flabby 268 pounds in their original bout at Madison Square Garden six months ago. Andy Ruiz Jr scored a stunning TKO victory over the then-undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The two are finally set to square off in their highly anticipated boxing rematch of the year that takes place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Mexican is now expected to weigh in at about 45 pounds heavier than his challenger who will be entering the ring at his lightest since 2014 - 237 pounds. After the weigh-ins for the fight, Anthony Joshua expressed that weight does not really matter for heavyweights.

READ: Anthony Joshua Reacts Nonchalantly To Weighing In Three Stone Lighter Than Andy Ruiz Jr

He added that it is the fighter's skills that pay the bills and that leads to victory. Former boxing World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman recently gave his views on Ruiz packing in the extra pounds for the rematch. He seemed to have a different opinion than the one held by Joshua. Speaking to USA TODAY Sports, the Hall of Fame boxing legend said that Andy Ruiz Jr has blown it after weighing in at a staggering 283 pounds for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. The 70-year old stated that Andy Ruiz Jr has blown his opportunity with the excess weight and has increased his chances of getting outboxed by the former champion.

READ: Andy Ruiz Jr Claims He Has Already Agreed To A Mega Heavyweight Clash With Deontay Wilder

READ: Mike Tyson Wants Anthony Joshua To Show More Desire In His Upcoming Fight Vs Andy Ruiz Jr