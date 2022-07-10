British Boxer Derek Chisora Enters Weigh-in Vs Kubrat Pulev Wearing Boris Johnson Mask

British boxer Derek Chisora earned a win over Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev by a split decision in the rematch of their heavyweight boxing bout at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night. Alongside the win, Chisora became the talk of the town for his gesture during the weigh-in for the fight on Friday. Chisora made headlines for making a straddling appearance during the weigh-in by deciding to wear a Boris Johnson mask.

It is pertinent to mention that Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the Prime Minister of the UK on Friday. Meanwhile, during the entire weigh-in event, Chisora showcased his support for Johnson by donning the mask. As reported by the Independent, speaking at the pre-match press conference on Thursday, the 38-year-old had spoken out in support of Johnson.

'I was a big fan of Boris Johnson,' reveals Derek Chisora

“Listen, I got more pressure right now because Boris Johnson left No 10, you know?. That’s more pressure for me because I was a big fan of Boris Johnson. I’m a big Brexit fan. I love the Brexit. I was one of the members of Brexit. I’m all about things that bring pressure to life,” Chisora said.

At the same time, as reported by The Mirror, the Briton added, “As we have seen at Westminster … when the herd moves, it moves. And my friends, in politics, no one is remotely indispensable. I know there are many people who are relieved, and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks”.

More about the Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev match

Meanwhile, Pulev and Chisora entered the fight weighing 250lbs and 258.2lbs respectively, making way for an exciting clash. Having entered the fight as an underdog, Chisora managed to turn the table during his rematch against Pulev and ended up on the winning side. Both boxers had clashed for the first time in Hamburg in 2016, when Pulev won the match via split decision.

Coming back to Saturday’s match, the judges awarded scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 116-114 in favour of the Briton. Although the match was not the most technical bout to watch, both heavyweights exchanged blows throughout the match, exchanging punches for almost the entire match. As reported by BBC, shedding his views after the win on BBC Radio 5 Live, Chisora went on to reveal that he is on his way out now.

'I am on my way out,' says Derek Chisora

“It was hard. I never choose easy fights, I love hard fights. You are not here for long, I need the hard fights. I was hurt [by the uppercut in the eighth round]. I won't stand here and say I wasn't hurt. I had to regroup and shut that door again. I'm excited because I am on my way out, I'm not going to lie. But before I go out I want to give you guys a show,” the boxer said.

(Image: @daznboxing/Instagram)