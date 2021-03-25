British F1 Drivers: Who Are The British Drivers In The F1 2021 Season?

With the F1 2021 season set to begin this weekend, Lewis Hamilton is all set to aim for a record-breaking eight Driver's Championship. The first race on the calendar is the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 26-28 with the race set to begin on Sunday, March 28 at 8:30 PM IST. Ahead of the race, let's have a look at the British F1 drivers 2021.

Who are British F1 drivers 2021?

The current British F1 drivers 2021 on the grid are seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mclaren's Lando Norris and Williams' George Russell. Hamilton made his F1 debut at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix with McLaren. Meanwhile, both Lando Norris and George Russell made their F1 debuts at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

Best British drivers in F1 history: Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton, who finished runner-up in the 2007 World Drivers' Championship, created several records that season. The Brit had the most consecutive podium finishes from debut (9), the joint-most wins in a debut season (4) and the most points in a debut season (109). Hamilton continued his impressive run in the next season as he went on to win his first of seven Driver's Championship in 2008. In the process, Hamilton also became the then youngest Driver's Champion.

After six years at McLaren, Lewis Hamilton replaced Michael Schumacher in 2013 to join Mercedes, where he has enjoyed the most success. Hamilton won his second and third Driver's Championship in 2014 and 2015 respectively when he beat teammate and arch-rival Nico Rosberg. Post Rosberg's retirement at the end of the 2016 season, Hamilton went on to win four consecutive Driver's Championships from 2017-20. Now he is level with Michael Schumacher at seven Driver's Championship and will aim to be the best in history as he fights for his eighth in the F1 2021 season.

Lando Norris and George Russell F1 careers

Although Lando Norris did not have the best debut season in 2019, McLaren were yet impressed as they signed the Brit on a multi-year contract until 2022. Indeed, Norris did not disappoint as he finished on the podium in the first race of the 2020 F1 season. Moreover, Norris was also instrumental in helping McLaren finish third in the Constructor's Championship at the end of the 2020 season.

On the other hand, George Russell was impressive with Williams in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons despite the team's struggles. Russell's impressive performances helped him earn a stand-in seat for Mercedes in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix when Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19. Russell dominated the Sakhir Grand Prix with Mercedes and almost won the race, only to end ninth because of a mistake by the Mercedes pit crew. With both Norris and Russell demonstrating impressive performances, Britain have a bright future ahead in F1.