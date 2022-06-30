British GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

The Formula 1 championships 2022 heads to the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom this weekend for the 10th round of the F1 2022 season, the British Grand Prix. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen eyes his seventh race victory of the ongoing season at Silverstone, a venue where he suffered a DNF last year. After coming together with the British driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in a heavy crash, Verstappen ended up in the barriers and suffered a 51G crash.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for his involvement in the horrific accident but eventually ended up winning the race. However, it is noteworthy that Mercedes haven’t fought for wins so far in the season as they have struggled with various issues related to the car in the nine races so far. Hamilton heads into his home race after displaying a brilliant drive in the last race at Canada and picking up his third podium of the year, courtesy of a third-place finish.

Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Full Schedule

Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM on July 1, Friday

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on July 1, Friday

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on July 2, Saturday

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on July 2, Saturday

Main Race: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM on July 3, Sunday

How to watch the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone in India?

Interested Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live telecast of British GP weekend on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone?

Racing buffs can also watch the live streaming of all the action during the British GP on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

A look at the current F1 2022 standings ahead of the British GP

Meanwhile, Verstappen currently leads the F1 2022 drivers championship table with a 46-point advantage over second-placed Sergio Perez. Having started the season on a high with two race wins, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc led the drivers' championship table for a few rounds, before reliability issues, led to a slight slump. Leclerc is currently 49 points behind Verstappen, occupying the third spot in the standings.

Red Bull also leads the constructors' standings with a total of 304 points scored from the nine rounds so far. They have 12 podium finishes to their credit, which includes seven race wins in total. Ferrari find themselves at second in the constructors' table with 228 points. Whereas, Mercedes are currently placed third in the standings with 188 points.

(Image: AP)