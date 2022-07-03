Last Updated:

British GP: Alfa Romeo Driver Zhou Guanyu Suffers Horrific Crash; Racer Safe And Conscious

Vidit Dhawan
Alfa Romeo Racing driver Zhou Guanyu suffered a horrific crash at the British Grand Prix, an incident that sent chills amongst several fans that watched it live on television. Following a multi-car collision, the Chinese driver's car turned upside down and went flying towards the barrier. Considering the sheer impact of the accident, several fans took to social media and expressed concern, following which the team gave an update on the driver's health.

Alfa Romeo Racing issues health update on Zhou Guanyu

Following the dreadful crash at the British GP, Alfa Romeo Racing issued a health update on Zhou Guanyu via their official social media handle that read, "Following a crash at the start of the British Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu is conscious and now at the circuit’s medical centre to undergo evaluation."

Soon after their initial update on Zhou Guanyu's health, Alfa Romeo Racing gave another update that the Chinese racer underwent a health check at the medical centre and has escaped unscathed with no major injuries.

Considering the risks involved in the sport, Guanyu is extremely fortunate to escape such a horrifying incident relatively unscathed, as fans still await further updates from the team.

Meanwhile, Williams racer Alex Albon, who also suffered a nasty accident in the opening lap of the British GP race, is safe and conscious.

British GP race update after lap 10: Verstappen leads Sainz after restart

The race resumed after the crash and Ferrari F1's Carlos Sainz made perfect use of the standing restart as he overtook Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen to once again take the lead in the British GP, only for the Dutchman to come back at him a few laps later.

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc once again took third spot, with Sergio Perez all the way down in 16th. Leclerc is followed by home favourite Lewis Hamilton in fourth, while the Brit's teammate George Russell is out of the race along with Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon.

