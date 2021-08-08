British GP Collision: Fernando Alonso Supports Max Verstappen, Criticises British Press

Two-time Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso has come out in defence of 2021 title contender Max Verstappen, who was subjected to repeated probing by the British media at the British Grand Prix press conference. Emotions ran high at the British GP after seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton and title challenger Verstappen collided, ending the Dutchman's race. Although a week passed, Verstappen was asked repeated questions about the Silverstone crash at the Hungarian GP press conference.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen lost his temper after he was subjected to 'ridiculous' questions about the chances of another clash between him and Lewis Hamilton. While Fernando Alonso did not see the press conference, he sympathised with the Dutchman and highlighted that he found himself in a similar place at one stage of his career. While speaking at the Hungarian GP press conference, Alonso said, "I feel probably what they are experiencing now. Especially Max, because he's the younger guy fighting with a legend, with a champion. He's not British, so it will be always more difficult for him."

Having initially not elaborated on his comment, Alonso later clarified what he meant when he passed his 'not British' remark. The Spaniard said, "I have the impression always that when things become a little bit spicy or tense in the title fight... this sport is a British environment. All the teams, they are British. Most of you guys, journalists or the media attention, and TV crews, everyone comes from the UK. Understandably, there is a little bit of preference of your guy in your country who can be competitive and keeps winning."

After his initial explanation, the two-time Drivers' Champion also commented upon why he felt sympathetic for Verstappen after comparing the Dutchman's position to his own. "Always what I felt when I was racing, it seemed like I was the bad guy in Formula 1 when I was trying to fight against normally British guys. When I saw the Silverstone thing, when I see what Verstappen gets with some questions, I understand his position for sure," concluded Alonso.

Image Credit: Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen/Instagram