British GP: Fans Hail George Russell As He Rushes Out To Guanyu's Aid After Horrific Crash

George Russell showed incredible sportsmanship and concern as he rushed out of his car to help Alfa Romeo Racing's Zhou Guanyu following a horrific accident.

George Russell helps Alfa Romeo Racing's Zhou Guanyu

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell showed incredible sportsmanship and concern as he rushed out of his car to help Alfa Romeo Racing's Zhou Guanyu, who had suffered a horrific crash at the British Grand Prix. The two were involved in a nasty first-lap collision that sent the Chinese racer's car airborne and straight into the wall.

F1 fans praise George Russell for his gesture at British GP

Despite taking part in his home race at the British Grand Prix, George Russell immediately set aside the disappointment of being out of the race on the first lap and instead rushed to help Zhou Guanyu, who had suffered a dreadful accident, where his car went crashing into the wall.

Shortly after the incident, the Alfa Romeo Racing team issued a major positive health update on their Chinese driver, stating that he is safe and has been released from the circuit's medical centre.

George Russell grateful to hear Zhou Guanyu is safe

Taking to his official Twitter handle shortly after the horrific accident, George Russell posted, "First of all, the most important thing is that Zhou is ok. That was a scary incident and all credit to the marshals and medical team for their quick response. Obviously gutted to end the race this way and I'm sorry for the team and the fans."

He ended his post by stating that he was cheering for teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was very much in the fight to win the race until the end.

British GP result: Carlos Sainz wins maiden F1 race

Barring the horrific incident from the first lap of the British GP, the race was nothing short of entertaining. Following a standing restart, Ferrari F1's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen had some brilliant battles for the lead before the latter suffered some issues that dropped him down to seventh place.

While Sainz was also involved in a battle with his teammate afterwards, he drove brilliantly to keep the lead and take an outstanding first F1 win. He was followed by Sergio Perez in second with home favourite Lewis Hamilton finishing the race third.

